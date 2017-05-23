UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 23 Tata Motors Ltd
* March quarter consol net profit 43.36 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 26.95 billion rupees
* March quarter consol total income 789.81 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 52.11 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 810.80 billion
* Says JLR margin for March quarter 14.5 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2qQdlQv) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources