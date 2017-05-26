BRIEF-Beijing E-techstar's shares to resume trade on June 23 after asset acquisition plan
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 23 after asset acquisition plan
May 26 Tech Mahindra Ltd
* March quarter consol profit after tax 5.90 billion rupees
* March quarter consol total reveunue 77.33 billion rupees
* Tech Mahindra Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 7.83 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 9 rupees per share
* Consol profit after tax in March quarter last year was 8.76 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total revenue was INR 70.39 billion
* Says total headcount as of Mar 31 at 117693 Source text: (bit.ly/2r3nk36) Further company coverage:
June 22 A leading lobby group for India's IT industry on Thursday forecast the sector's export revenues to grow at 7-8 percent for the year to March, around the growth levels seen last year, as the industry faces continued headwinds from the U.S. market.
* Says co lost lawsuit filed by Canon Inc against Color Imaging Inc and the company, regarding patent disputes