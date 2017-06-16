BRIEF-Xinjiang Sailing Information Technology to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 28
June 16 Tejas Networks Ltd
* India's Tejas Networks Ltd up to 7.7 billion-rupee ($119 million) IPO fully subscribed - stock exchange data Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2t90O9E Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.5150 Indian rupees) (Mumbai newsroom)
* INTUITIVE AERIAL HAS RECEIVED A FIRST ORDER FOR THE COMPANY'S NEW NEWTON C FROM JAPANESE COMPANY SANWA
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company that has lost 70 percent of its value following a dispute with its biggest customer Apple , said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.