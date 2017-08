July 31 (Reuters) - Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* June quarter consol net profit 1.88 billion rupees versus 2.92 billion rupees last year

* Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 1.82 billion rupees

* June quarter consol total revenue 14.79 billion rupees versus 15.77 billion rupees last year Source text: (bit.ly/2vaygR4) Further company coverage: