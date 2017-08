Aug 1 (Reuters) - TVS Motor Company Ltd

* Says July total sales of 271,171 vehicles versus 248,002 vehicles last year

* Says July two-wheeler sales of 263,336 vehicles versus 240,042 vehicles last year

* Says July export sales of 50,957 vehicles versus 40,192 vehicles last year

* Says July three-wheeler sales of 7,835 vehicles versus 7,960 vehicles last year

