BRIEF-Rajkot Investment Trust re-appoints Rupesh Jain as MD
* Says re-appointed rupesh jain as a managing director of company for a period of three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 UCO Bank
* March quarter net loss 5.88 billion rupees versus net loss of 17.15 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter interest earned 36.14 billion rupees versus 43.58 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter provisions 7.01 billion rupees versus 23.45 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter gross NPA 17.12 percent versus 17.18 percent previous quarter
* March quarter net NPA 8.94 percent versus 8.99 percent previous quarter
* Says approved issue of 750 million equity shares via FPO/QIP/preferential issue Source text - (bit.ly/2qzFrjE) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 19 Euro zone banks are making progress in reducing their pile of bad debt, but further swift and decisive action is still needed, European Central Bank supervisor Daniele Nouy told the European Parliament's economic affairs committee on Monday.
* Apollo global management-affiliated funds and ontario teachers’ agree to acquire a controlling interest in careerbuilder