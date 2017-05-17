UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 17 United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd :
* March quarter net profit 13.5 million rupees versus profit 17.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total revenue 119 million rupees versus 125.8 million rupees year ago
* Recommended dividend of 1.70 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2rpZyxb) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources