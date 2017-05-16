UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 16 Vardhman Holdings Ltd
* March quarter net profit 1.70 billion rupees versus profit 250.4 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income from operations 1.74 billion rupees versus 268.1 million rupees year ago
* Says recommended a dividend of INR 5 per share on fully paid-up equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources