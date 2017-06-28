Norway savings bank Skagerrak warns on profit
** Norwegian savings bank Skagerrak Sparebank will book a NOK 24 million ($2.85 million) loss on loans to two of its business customers, the bank said in a statement
June 28 VCK Capital Market Services Ltd :
* Says board re-appointed Samir Kothari as managing director of company for further period of 5 years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
** Norwegian savings bank Skagerrak Sparebank will book a NOK 24 million ($2.85 million) loss on loans to two of its business customers, the bank said in a statement
MANILA, June 29 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has named his choices to fill three soon-to-be vacant seats on the central bank's monetary board to ensure a smooth transition at the country's top policy-making body.
June 29 DS Smith Plc, a British maker of corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, said it had agreed to buy 80 percent of Interstate Resources, a U.S. corrugated packaging business, from Merpas Co for $920 million.