20 hours ago
BRIEF-India's Yes Bank says does not expect any major impact on asset quality
July 26, 2017 / 10:44 AM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-India's Yes Bank says does not expect any major impact on asset quality

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd Chief Executive Rana Kapoor says:

* Overall exposure to "sensitive" electricity sector falls to 10.6 percent at end-June

* 75 percent of corporate loan exposure 'A' or better rated⁠⁠⁠⁠

* Cuts branch expansion plan

* Aims to have 1800 branches by March 2020 vs 2500 planned earlier

* May also curtail investment in ATMs to bank digitally

* Co doesn't expect any major impact on asset quality

* Reiterates full-year credit cost guidance at between 50 bps and 70 bps

* Co sees full year credit growth at 30 percent

Further company coverage:

