May 18 Zomato:

* India's Zomato says about 17 million user records from co's database were stolen - blog

* India's Zomato says stolen information has user email addresses and hashed passwords - blog

* India's Zomato says hashed password cannot be converted/decrypted back to plain text - blog

* India's Zomato says no payment information or credit card data has been stolen/leaked - blog Source text: (bit.ly/2qySNd9)