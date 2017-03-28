BRIEF-Basilea announces license agreement with Pfizer for antifungal Cresemba
* Basilea announces license agreement with Pfizer for antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) for Europe, Russia, Turkey And Israel
March 28 Indivior Plc:
* Additional RBP-6000 clinical study results
* Additional subanalysis results from phase 2 and phase 3 studies that combined more than 17,000 observations from 507 subjects
* Findings support that RBP-6000 across 1-month period can suppress withdrawal symptoms and craving, block subjective effects of opioid agonists Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Basilea announces license agreement with Pfizer for antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) for Europe, Russia, Turkey And Israel
* Pfizer receives exclusive commercialization rights in Europe for CRESEMBA, a novel treatment for potentially life-threatening fungal infections among immunocompromised patients
June 14 At least three people were injured, including the suspected gunman, in a shooting on Wednesday at a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco, local media reported.