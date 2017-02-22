Feb 22 Indivior Plc

* Net revenue at $1,058m (2015: $1,014m) increased 4%. Net revenue at constant fx was +5%

* Operating profit of $149m (2015: $346m) after exceptional costs of $238m. Adjusted operating profit of $387m (2015: $377m) +3%

* Net income was $35m (2015: $228m) after net financing costs of $51m (2015: $61m)

* Cash balance at period end of $692m

* Full year preliminary 2017 guidance: net revenue of $1,050m-$1,080m

* Full year preliminary 2017 guidance: net income in a range of $200m-$220m excluding exceptionals