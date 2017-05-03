May 3 Indivior Plc

* Expects 2017 net revenue of $1,050m-$1,080m and net income of $200m-$220m (adds period)

* research and development expenditures are expected to increase over remainder of 2017 (removes extraneous word)

* Q1 net revenue growth of 3% to $265m (q1 2016: $258m)

* Q1 operating profit of $128m (q1 2016: $101m)

* Q1 net income of $80m (q1 2016: $50m)

* Cash balance at quarter end increased to $729m (year end 2016: $692m)

* Full year preliminary guidance for 2017 is confirmed

* Q1 gross margin was up slightly to 93% (q1 2016: 92%) primarily due to increased production in quarter.

* Q1 ebitda was $130m (q1 2016: $107m). Ebitda margin was 49% (q1 2016: 42%). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)