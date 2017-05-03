BRIEF-Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Indivior Plc
* Expects 2017 net revenue of $1,050m-$1,080m and net income of $200m-$220m
* research and development expenditures are expected to increase over remainder of 2017
* Q1 net revenue growth of 3% to $265m (q1 2016: $258m)
* Q1 operating profit of $128m (q1 2016: $101m)
* Q1 net income of $80m (q1 2016: $50m)
* Cash balance at quarter end increased to $729m (year end 2016: $692m)
* Full year preliminary guidance for 2017 is confirmed
* Q1 gross margin was up slightly to 93% (q1 2016: 92%) primarily due to increased production in quarter.
* Q1 ebitda was $130m (q1 2016: $107m). Ebitda margin was 49% (q1 2016: 42%). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Zelda enters into strategic agreement with Knop Laboratories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 A UPS driver opened fire with a handgun inside a United Parcel Service Inc delivery center in San Francisco on Wednesday, killing three co-workers before fatally shooting himself as police closed in, authorities and company officials said.