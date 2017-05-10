May 10 Indluplace Properties Ltd:

* HY net property income 120.3 million rand versus 104.5 million rand year ago

* Revenue, excluding straight line rental income, has increased from 160,7 million rand at 31 march 2016 to 195,0 million rand at 31 march 2017

* Board of directors declared gross dividend of 24,71489 cents per share (dividend number 8) for quarter ended 31 march 2017