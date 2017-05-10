BRIEF-Target Capital appoints Rick Skauge interim president
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers
May 10 Indluplace Properties Ltd:
* HY net property income 120.3 million rand versus 104.5 million rand year ago
* Revenue, excluding straight line rental income, has increased from 160,7 million rand at 31 march 2016 to 195,0 million rand at 31 march 2017
* Board of directors declared gross dividend of 24,71489 cents per share (dividend number 8) for quarter ended 31 march 2017
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"
* Unaudited forecast profit before income tax, from continuing operations, is expected to increase by 21 - 26%, for year ending 30 June 2017