UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Indofood Agri Resources Ltd-
* Qtrly revenue up 40% yoy and attributable profit up 80% yoy
* 1Q17 attributable profit grew 80% to rp171 billion
* Group reported consolidated revenue of rp4.4 trillion (s$465 million) in 1q17, increasing 40% yoy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources