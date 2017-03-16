March 16 Indonesia's central bank issues a statement following its decision to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday:

* Bank Indonesia (BI)'s decision on rates is in line with efforts to maintain stability amid global uncertainty

* BI is monitoring domestic risks, including price pressure from adjustment of government-controlled prices

* Indonesia's Q1 GDP growth seen relatively strong, supported by investment, domestic consumption

* Its previous monetary easing will support loan growth to reach 10-12 percent in 2017