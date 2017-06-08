June 8 INDRA SISTEMAS SA

* AVINOR NAVIGATION SERVICES IN NORWAY SIGNS FIRST CONTRACT WITH INDRA WITHIN ITEC ALLIANCE

* THAT AGREEMENT INITIATES WITH SIGNING OF A CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT A TRAINING PLATFORM TO ENABLE AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS TO FAMILIARIZE THEMSELVES WITH ITEC SYSTEM.

* CONTRACT WILL ALSO ENABLE DEVELOPMENT OF DETAILED REQUIREMENTS OF SYSTEMS THAT WILL BE IMPLEMENTED IN AVINOR ANS CONTROL CENTERS.