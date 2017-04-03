BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services launches AI for SAP ops
* Says TCS launches AI for SAP operations Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ssjNOp) Further company coverage:
April 3 Indra Sistemas SA:
* Signs new deal with Tecnicas Reunidas to provide consulting services and implement information systems in order to improve operational processes Source text: bit.ly/2n3HGui
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says TCS launches AI for SAP operations Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ssjNOp) Further company coverage:
June 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 International Airlines Group CEO Willie Walsh: