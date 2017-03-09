CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
March 9 Indra Sistemas SA:
* Wins contract with Airports Fiji Ltd for installing new Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) and Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) at the airports of Nadi and Nausori under total project budget of 2.7 million euros ($2.9 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9467 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner