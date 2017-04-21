April 21 Indra Sistemas SA:

* Confirms its decision to require forced sale of all Tecnocom shares that it does not hold for the same consideration provided in the offer (that is, 2.55 euros ($2.73) and 0.1727 shares of Indra per each share of Tecnocom) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9344 euros)