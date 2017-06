May 15 INDUS HOLDING AG:

* Q1 SALES REVENUES INCREASED BY 14.5% TO EUR 381.0 MILLION (Q1 PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 332.8 MILLION)

* Q1 EARNINGS AFTER TAXES WERE UP BY 16.3% ON PREVIOUS YEAR'S EUR 16.0 MILLION

* ADJUSTED FOR EFFECTS OF INITIAL CONSOLIDATIONS, Q1 EBIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 38.0 MILLION (Q1 PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 32.6 MILLION

* CONFIRMS ITS FORECAST AND EXPECTS SALES REVENUES TO INCREASE TO EUR 1.5 BILLION AND EBIT TO COME IN AT BETWEEN EUR 145 MILLION AND EUR 150 MILLION IN 2017