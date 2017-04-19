Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
April 19 IndusInd Bank Ltd:
* March quarter net profit 7.52 billion rupees versus net profit of 6.20 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter interest earned 38.30 billion rupees versus 32.07 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter provisions 4.30 billion rupees versus 2.14 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter gross NPA 0.93 percent versus 0.94 percent previous quarter
* March quarter net NPA 0.39 percent versus 0.39 percent previous quarter
* Says board has recommended dividend for the year at 6 rupees per share Source text: bit.ly/2oreRDQ Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 15 Stock markets in the Gulf were mixed on Thursday with Qatar and Dubai rising despite a fall in crude oil prices, while Saudi Arabia's decline was cushioned by hopes it will be put on review for possible emerging market status next week. Riyadh's stock index lost 0.5 percent after Brent crude dipped below $47 a barrel; all but one of the 14 listed petrochemical producers fell, with National Industrialization Co (Tasnee) dropping 3.7 percent.
* Bank of America Corp - Credit card charge-off rate was 2.77 percent in May versus 2.70 percent in April