BRIEF-Industrivarden net asset value up 16 pct in H1
* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend
July 4 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2343 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 10
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 11 and the dividend will be paid on July 11
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aKBNK5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Says its biggest shareholder has used 239.1 million shares in the company, representing 11.1 percent of total issued share capital, as collateral