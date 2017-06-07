BRIEF-Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing plans to shift listing to LSE's Main Market
* Announces intention to apply to UK Listing Authority for admission of company's shares to a premium listing on the LSE's Main Market
June 7 Industrial Bank Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 6 yuan(before tax)/share for code 360005 and 5.4 yuan/share for code 360012 for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 13
* The company's preferred shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 13 and the dividend will be paid on June 14
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bTPxq9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Lifco says buys Pro Optix with sales of about 62 million SEK in 2016
* SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR ANNOUNCE SALE BY THEIR SUBSIDIARY ALTRAFIN PARTICIPATIONS OF 8.4% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES, AT A PRICE OF 15.0 EUROS PER SHARE