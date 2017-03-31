March 31 Industrial Services Of America Inc
* Industrial Services of America Inc announces 2016
operating results, conclusion of strategic review process and
amended credit facility
* Industrial Services of America Inc says on March 31, 2017,
company entered into an amended credit facility With Midcap
Business Credit LLC
* Industrial Services Of America - board accepted special
committee's recommendation to focus on returning core recycling
business to profitability
* Industrial Services of America Inc says amendedment
extends maturity date of company's line of credit until February
28, 2020
* Industrial Services of America Inc - "also remain alert
for possible strategic partnerships, joint ventures and
mergers/acquisitions"
* Industrial Services of America Inc says amendedment also
increased line of credit from $6.0 million to $8.0 million
