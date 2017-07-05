BRIEF-Innsuites Hospitality Trust, unit enters into a $5.0 million business loan agreement
* Innsuites Hospitality Trust - on June 29, unit entered into a $5.0 million business loan agreement
July 5 Industrivarden AB
* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend
* Says earnings per share during first half of year 2017 amounted to SEK 31.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard)
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc says reported june 2017 trading volume and related revenue statistics
OTTAWA, July 6 Toronto home sales tumbled in June, while more owners put their properties up for sale as they worried a rapid acceleration in prices had peaked following measures by the provincial government to rein in the market, data showed on Thursday.