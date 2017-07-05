July 5 Industrivarden AB

* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend

* Says earnings per share during first half of year 2017 amounted to SEK 31.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard)