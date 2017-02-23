Feb 23 Indykpol SA:

* Gets a permission to operate in the Warmia and Mazury Special Economic Zone (WMSEZ)

* To invest at least 105 million zlotys ($25.77 million) by the end of 2020 and increase employment by 105 new employees in WMSEZ

* The planned expansion of the production plant in Olsztyn will enable to increase its production capacity and products quality improvement