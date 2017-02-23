UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 Indykpol SA:
* Gets a permission to operate in the Warmia and Mazury Special Economic Zone (WMSEZ)
* To invest at least 105 million zlotys ($25.77 million) by the end of 2020 and increase employment by 105 new employees in WMSEZ
* The planned expansion of the production plant in Olsztyn will enable to increase its production capacity and products quality improvement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0741 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources