* Says signing of binding MoU for acquisition of DRC Systems India by NSI Infinium Global Pvt. Ltd.

Intimation – Signing of binding Memorandum of Understanding ('MoU') for Acquisition of DRC Systems India Private Limited ('DRC') by NSI Infinium Global Pvt. Ltd., Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Infibeam Incorporation Ltd.

