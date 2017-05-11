May 11 Infibeam Incorporation Ltd

* Approved to make investment in preference shares along with Avenues (India) into Avenues Payments India Pvt Ltd

* Says Infibeam and CC Avenue will invest INR 30 million in Remitguru wherein Infibeam will invest INR 20 million

* Says will be a cash deal transaction