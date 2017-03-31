March 31 Infibeam Incorporation Ltd:

* Says signed binding addendum to MoU with Avenues (India) Pvt Ltd

* Made payment of 1.5 billion rupees to acquire 7.50 stake with control of CC Avenue

* Approved further investment of 600 million rupees for acquiring 3.85 percent stake of CC Avenue already held by unit NSI Inifium Global