March 24 Infineon Technologies AG:

* Increases outlook for second fiscal quarter of the 2017 fiscal year and for full 2017 fiscal year

* In Q2 of 2017 fiscal year, infineon now expects a stronger quarter-on-quarter revenue increase of approximately 8 percent

* Now forecasts revenue growth for 2017 fiscal year in range of 8 to 11 percent, and a segment result margin of around 17 percent at mid-point of revenue guidance

* Due to stronger than expected development of revenues and order entry, higher investments in property, plant and equipment will be required

* Investments in property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and capitalized development costs in region of 1,050 million euros ($1.13 billion) are now expected for 2017 fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9254 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)