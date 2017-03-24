March 24 Infineon Technologies AG:
* Increases outlook for second fiscal quarter of the 2017
fiscal year and for full 2017 fiscal year
* In Q2 of 2017 fiscal year, infineon now expects a stronger
quarter-on-quarter revenue increase of approximately 8 percent
* Now forecasts revenue growth for 2017 fiscal year in range
of 8 to 11 percent, and a segment result margin of around 17
percent at mid-point of revenue guidance
* Due to stronger than expected development of revenues and
order entry, higher investments in property, plant and equipment
will be required
* Investments in property, plant and equipment, intangible
assets and capitalized development costs in region of 1,050
million euros ($1.13 billion) are now expected for 2017 fiscal
year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9254 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)