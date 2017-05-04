BRIEF-Apax Partners and Altamir to sell first block of their remaining stake in Gfi Informatique
* SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR TO SELL FIRST BLOCK OF THEIR REMAINING STAKE IN GFI INFORMATIQUE
May 4 Infinity Property And Casualty Corp
* Infinity property and casualty corporation reports results for the first quarter of 2017 and announces chairman, president and chief executive officer retirement and appointment
* Qtrly net earnings per diluted share $0.96
* Co's ceo gober plans to retire during q1 of 2018.
* Glen godwin to succeed mr. Gober as company's ceo effective august 1, 2017.
* Infinity property and casualty corp qtrly operating earnings per diluted share $0.93
* Infinity property and casualty corp qtrly revenues $377.8 million versus $370.2 million
* Infinity property and casualty corp qtrly gross written premium $370.7 million versus $376.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR TO SELL FIRST BLOCK OF THEIR REMAINING STAKE IN GFI INFORMATIQUE
WASHINGTON, June 19 The Supreme Court on Monday slapped limits on where injury lawsuits may be filed for the second time in three weeks, again siding with businesses that want to prevent plaintiffs from "shopping" for friendly courts for their cases.
* SAYS PLACES 7 PCT OF TUBACEX SA FOR CARTERA INDUSTRIAL REA IN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING OFFER