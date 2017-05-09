BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Infinity provides company update and reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.21
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc - Infinity expects net loss for 2017 to range from $40 million to $50 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: