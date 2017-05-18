May 18 Inflexion:

* Inflexion announces its intention to sell up to 11.5 million ordinary shares in on the beach group plc

* Placing shares represent up to 8.8% of on the beach group plc's issued share capital

* Numis Securities Limited is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)