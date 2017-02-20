Feb 20 Infomedia Ltd :

* Asx alert-infomedia signs contract with nissan-ifm.ax

* Infomedia signs software contract with Nissan's global dealer network

* "We estimate annualised revenue from contract will represent approximately 10 percent of total revenue"

* Development work is underway with commercial rollout to Nissan's global dealership network expected to commence toward end of 2017 calendar year

* Signed material contract with automaker Nissan Motor Co

* Signed material contract to supply its electronic parts catalogue (epc) to nissan dealers globally for an initial five year term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: