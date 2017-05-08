Shareholders in Poland's bourse approve dividend of 2.15 zlotys/share
WARSAW, June 19 Shareholders in Poland's state-run stock exchange approved on Monday a dividend payout of 2.15 zlotys per share, as proposed by the management.
May 9 Information Services Corp
* ISC reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.14
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
* ISC expects an EBITDA margin of between 31.0 percent and 33.0 per cent in 2017
* Information Services Corp - management expects capital expenditures in 2017 to be in range of $5.0 to $6.0 million, funded from operating cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
