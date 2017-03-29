BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
March 29 Infosonics Corp:
* Infosonics Corp - on March 24, 2017, co entered into eighth amendment to loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank
* Infosonics Corp - amendment modifies original loan and security agreement that was dated as of March 27, 2014, as amended
* Infosonics Corp - primary purpose of amendment to remove co's ability to borrow against accounts receivable and limit borrowing to $2 million sublimit Source text: (bit.ly/2o9NeDE) Further company coverage:
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.