March 29 Infosonics Corp:

* Infosonics Corp - on March 24, 2017, co entered into eighth amendment to loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank

* Infosonics Corp - amendment modifies original loan and security agreement that was dated as of March 27, 2014, as amended

* Infosonics Corp - primary purpose of amendment to remove co's ability to borrow against accounts receivable and limit borrowing to $2 million sublimit