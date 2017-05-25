PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 Infosys Ltd:
* Says infosys announces strategic alliance with HP Inc to accelerate digital transformation for enterprise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* SG Blocks Inc announces pricing of public offering and Nasdaq listing
* Announces a $0.02 increase in q2 dividend to $0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: