April 13 Infosys Ltd:

* March quarter annualized standalone employee attrition at 13.5 percent versus 12.6 percent year ago

* March quarter annualized consolidated employee attrition at 17.1 percent versus 17.3 percent year ago

* Says gross client additions of 71 in March quarter

* Says "unanticipated execution challenges and distractions in a seasonally soft quarter affected our overall performance"

* Says "utilization during Q4 reached 82% which is the highest in Q4 over the past several years"

* Continued to see many positive signs of strategy execution; software-led offerings continued to show strong momentum and client success