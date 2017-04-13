April 13 Infosys Ltd
* March quarter profit 35.62 billion rupees
* Recommended a final dividend of INR 14.75 per equity share
for the financial year ended March 31, 2017
* Says appointed Ravi Venkatesan, independent director as
the co-chairman of the board
* Says board reviewed and approved a revised capital
allocation policy of the company
* Says board has identified an amount of up to 130 billion
rupees to be paid out to shareholders during financial year 2018
* Effective from FY 2018, co expects to payout up to 70% of
free cash flow of corresponding fy in such manner as may be
decided by board
* March quarter consol profit 36.03 billion rupees
* March quarter consol revenue from operations 171.20
billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was
35.67 billion rupees
* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 35.97 billion
rupees as per IND-AS; consol revenues from operations was 165.50
billion rupees
* Says FY 18 revenue guidance at 6.5%-8.5% in constant
currency. FY 18 operating margin guidance at 23%-25%
* Says net employee addition 601 in March quarter
