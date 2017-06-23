June 23 Infosys Ltd:
* Conclusion of independent investigation into allegations
made by anonymous whistleblower
* Says audit committee approved a comprehensive
investigation into the anonymous complaints
* Gibson Dunn & Control Risks completed detailed independent
investigation and did not find any evidence whatsoever of
wrongdoing
* No evidence supporting whistleblower’s allegations
regarding acquisitions was found
* No evidence found on inappropriate contracting
* No evidence found that mergers and acquisitions team
failed to obtain appropriate approvals
* Found no evidence that ceo received excessive variable
compensation or incurred unreasonable expenses for security,
travel and the palo alto office
Source text: bit.ly/2rY1RMR
