BRIEF-Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign effective June 30
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
Feb 22 Infosys Ltd
* Comments on whistle blower complaints received by co
* Says whistle blower complaints placed before audit committee
* Says audit committee taking steps to initiate investigation into allegations made Source text - (bit.ly/2kXPEiy) Further company coverage:
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07