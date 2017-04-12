BRIEF-Skanska says sells buildings at university in Kalmar, Sweden
* Skanska divests three buildings at linnaeus university in kalmar, sweden, for about sek 1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Infotmic Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder's 211.7 million shares in the company have been frozen by Guangdong high court until April 9, 2020
ASTANA, June 15 Kazakhstan plans to support the debt restructuring plan proposed by state-run Azeri lender IBA, Kairat Kelimbetov, a board member of the Kazakh state pension fund, said on Thursday.