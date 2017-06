June 15 Nokia

* Infracapital and Nokia named preferred bidder for Polish fibre broadband network

* Network will cover 13 regions in central and northern poland under a wholesale open access model

* Construction is expected to begin during the summer of 2017 and initial capex is estimated to be around 300 million euros for the contract

* Infracapital was advised by Roland Berger; Baker Mckenzie; Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe; and ING Bank