April 6 Infratil Ltd:

* Infratil disposal of 19.91% stake in Metlifecare

* Entered into a block trade agreement with Forsyth Barr Limited for off-market sale of it 19.91% stake (42.4 million shares) in Metlifecare Limited

* Deal at a price of $5.61 per share for aggregate consideration of $237.93 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: