UPDATE 1-Clear Macron win whets appetite for French bonds
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds comment)
May 11 Infusystem Holdings Inc:
* Infusystem Holdings, Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.06 excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Q1 revenue fell 3.5 percent to $17.7 million
* Infusystem holdings - as of march 31, 2017, company did not meet one of its debt covenants on its $32 million term loan a with Jpmorgan Chase Bank
* Infusystem Holdings Inc - has obtained a waiver of violation related to debt covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Pattern Energy announces key strategic initiatives for major expansion of growth and capital opportunities with pattern development, riverstone and psp investments