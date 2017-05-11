May 11 Infusystem Holdings Inc:

* Infusystem Holdings, Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.06 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.07

* Q1 revenue fell 3.5 percent to $17.7 million

* Infusystem holdings - as of march 31, 2017, company did not meet one of its debt covenants on its $32 million term loan a with Jpmorgan Chase Bank

* Infusystem Holdings Inc - has obtained a waiver of violation related to debt covenants