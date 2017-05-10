BRIEF-Target Capital appoints Rick Skauge interim president
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers
May 10 ING BANK SLASKI:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 300.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 259.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 815.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 668.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 289.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 253.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"
* Unaudited forecast profit before income tax, from continuing operations, is expected to increase by 21 - 26%, for year ending 30 June 2017