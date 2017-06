May 10 ING Groep Nv:

* Q1 UNDERLYING NET RESULT EUR 1.18 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.04 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* ING 1Q17 UNDERLYING PRE-TAX RESULT OF EUR 1,652 MILLION, UP 39.3% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* Q1 NET RESULT ING GROUP EUR 1.1 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.02 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 INTEREST RESULT EUR 3.35 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.33 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 TOTAL UNDERLYING INCOME EUR 4.40 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.31 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 ING GROUP FULLY-LOADED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO OF 14.5%, UP FROM 14.2% AT YEAR-END 2016

* THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017 NET RESULT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ROSE 52.2% TO EUR 1,143 MILLION FROM EUR 751 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2016