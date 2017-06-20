UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
June 20 Ingenia Communities Group:
* On track to deliver EBIT guidance of $30 million for FY17
* Provides EBIT guidance of $42 million - $46 million for FY18, subject to no material change in market conditions
* Expects FY18 settlements in range of 260-280 new homes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.
* Fellow Arabs incensed over Qatar's support for Islamists (Adds quotes on Turkey and background)